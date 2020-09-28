Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €96.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.25 ($108.53).

Shares of RHM opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -625.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €78.83 and a 200 day moving average of €72.61. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($139.53).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

