Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -172.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

NYSE KW opened at $14.56 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 75,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,987.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 15,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KW. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.