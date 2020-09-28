K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$27.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 million and a P/E ratio of 57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$23.73 and a 52 week high of C$46.44.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

KBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.80.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

