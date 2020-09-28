Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks also reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

JNPR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 167,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 502.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 347,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 289,932 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 418,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

