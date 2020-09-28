JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Bank of America cut shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of KNYJY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44. KONE OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 32.52%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

