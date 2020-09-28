JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 160” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 91.55 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.29. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

