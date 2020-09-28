JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $38.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of LYFT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LYFT has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.54.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $597,099. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in LYFT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LYFT by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in LYFT by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

