JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $252.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $256.00 to $252.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.65.

Shares of ACN opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,221 shares of company stock worth $2,941,402 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 805.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 280.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Accenture by 17.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 153,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

