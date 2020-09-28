JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 123 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 123 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 112 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 112.57.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

