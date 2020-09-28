JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €85.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.09 ($104.81).

ETR:GXI opened at €94.30 ($110.94) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.76. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €101.10 ($118.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

