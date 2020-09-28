JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €80.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.05 ($114.18).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €88.88 ($104.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Continental has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 1-year high of €133.10 ($156.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.