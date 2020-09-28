Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce $13.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.99 million. Joint posted sales of $12.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $54.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.44 million to $55.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.17 million, with estimates ranging from $64.28 million to $70.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Joint by 85.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 42.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Joint by 120.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 1,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $243.09 million, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

