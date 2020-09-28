John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 270.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,003. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

