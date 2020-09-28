Jobchain Achieves Market Cap of $898,119.39 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $898,119.39 and $2,753.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,691,782,486 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

