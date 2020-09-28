JMP Securities Raises Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $26.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $340.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

