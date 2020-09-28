Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

EPA:CS opened at €15.57 ($18.32) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.34. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

