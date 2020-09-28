Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,978,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 966,558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 178,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.