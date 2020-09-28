Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JSHLY stock remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893. Jardine Strategic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

