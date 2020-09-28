Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JSHLY stock remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893. Jardine Strategic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.
