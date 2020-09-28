Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Jabil has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,214,000 after buying an additional 7,561,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jabil by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after buying an additional 212,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jabil by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 982,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

