Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jabil by 22,210.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

