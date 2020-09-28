IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $5.33 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

