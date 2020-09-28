ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get ITUS alerts:

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

ANIX stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. ITUS has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,020,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITUS (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.