Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

NRBO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.