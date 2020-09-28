iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 95.3% in September

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000.

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $52.35.

