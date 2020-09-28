iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 238.8% in September

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EEMA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. 229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,084. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 148,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000.

