iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HEWG stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.97. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,985. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

