iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,400 shares, an increase of 446.6% from the August 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,994,000 after purchasing an additional 210,088 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

