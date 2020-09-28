Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) Insider Acquires A$51,590.75 in Stock

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE) insider Niki Beattie acquired 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.95 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of A$51,590.75 ($36,850.54).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Iress’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

