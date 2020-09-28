IoTeX Achieves Market Cap of $39.21 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bgogo and Kucoin. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 3% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $39.21 million and $4.85 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042338 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.35 or 0.04831591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033815 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Binance, Bgogo and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.