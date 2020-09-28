IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) Insider Buys A$29,998.50 in Stock

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) insider John Selak purchased 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.50 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.50 ($21,427.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is A$5.25.

Get IOOF alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 7th. IOOF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IOOF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOOF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.