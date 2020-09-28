InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.49 Million

Equities analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to post $61.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.19 million. InVitae posted sales of $56.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $258.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $271.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $491.71 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $580.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in InVitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InVitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in InVitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in InVitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVTA traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 105,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,637. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.26. InVitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

