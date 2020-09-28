InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). InVitae posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,640 shares of company stock worth $5,890,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. 105,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,637. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.26. InVitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

