Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $18.24 million and $1,721.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00254669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00097466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.01586887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00188119 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

