Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,867 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 461% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron in the second quarter worth $35,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Perceptron by 41.3% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Perceptron alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. 3,744,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.56. Perceptron has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.