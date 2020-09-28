Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INVT remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Inventergy Global has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
Inventergy Global Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.