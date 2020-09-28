Interzone (ITZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,893.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.49 or 0.03336695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.02117614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00424913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00904249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00522316 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

