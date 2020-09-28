Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives $1.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $0.25 on Friday. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

