Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.83

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.83 and last traded at $100.75, with a volume of 9753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $328,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $20,414,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 52.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

