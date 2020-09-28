Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$4,592,466.75 in Stock

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 171,681 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$26.75 ($19.11), for a total value of A$4,592,466.75 ($3,280,333.39).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard White sold 165,094 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.81 ($19.86), for a total value of A$4,591,264.14 ($3,279,474.39).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Richard White sold 163,145 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.15 ($20.11), for a total value of A$4,592,531.75 ($3,280,379.82).

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 175,511 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.49 ($20.35), for a total value of A$5,000,308.39 ($3,571,648.85).

On Monday, June 29th, Richard White sold 2,245,925 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.40 ($13.14), for a total value of A$41,325,020.00 ($29,517,871.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of A$20.54.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.96%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.