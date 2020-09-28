Insider Selling: Trane (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $1,019,520.00 in Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TT opened at $118.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,771,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 5,021.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

