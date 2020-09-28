Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells $964,000.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,380.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.47 on Monday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -188.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

