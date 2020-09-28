Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells $794,768.40 in Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Paul J. Zepf sold 33,240 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $794,768.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,422.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Purple Innovation Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.