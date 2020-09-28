Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) CFO Sells $1,225,795.90 in Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Lee Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

