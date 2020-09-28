Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel Sells $320,602.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,352.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NUS opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

