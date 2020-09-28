Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $3,098,750.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Monique S. Matheson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $943,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $124.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.03. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

