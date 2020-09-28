Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $97,625.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 5,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $97,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $148,240.00.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

