Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Sells $3,739,096.58 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey C. Sprecher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $100.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

