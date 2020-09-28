Insider Selling: Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$274,000.00 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,798,675.74.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.20.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cormark raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight Capital set a C$1.80 price target on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$1.60 price target on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.