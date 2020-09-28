Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells $95,085.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $95,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FREQ opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.14. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 112.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 50,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

