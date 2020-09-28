Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Sells $586,866.20 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,904 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

